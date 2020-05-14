Bigg Boss 13: After Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga recently shared her before and after photo of her transformation. Have a look—

Bigg Boss 13: This won’t be wrong to say that news anchor Shefali Bagga, who took an entry inside the house with Shehnaaz Gill, was among the boldest and beautiful contestants of the show. From taking stands for herself, playing the game without being in groups to her inner spirit of winning the show, Shefali Bagga left no stone unturned to prove herself well on-screens. Though the hottie couldn’t win the show, she showcased her real side to the audience.

After Arti Singh, recently, Shefali Bagga shared her dramatic weight loss during the lockdown. She said that since transitions and transformations are trending in lockdown, here is her weight loss journey. The hottie shared her before and after photos on Instagram dressed in yellow dresses. In one picture, Shefali is looking uber-hot dressed in a floral top with denim shorts, and in the second photo, the hottie is looking breathtaking in a yellow net dress. In the caption, Shefali Bagga revealed that she has lost 3-4 kgs and a few inches during the lockdown.

She also thanked her dietician for her suggestions and balanced diet that helped in this weight loss. Recently, there were also reports that Bagga has unfollowed her Bigg Boss best buddy Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram. Not just this, later Shefali also came up with a valid reason for unfollowing her.

Shefali Bagga’s journey inside the house has been quite exciting. Though, the hottie got eliminated during the first finale along with her buddies Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Later, she again took an entry into the show with Arhaan Khan and Madhurima Tuli for a short period of time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8BAecrnMqK/

