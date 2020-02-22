Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13: Its time to party! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is currently partying with Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina. After her BB exit, this is the first time the trio met, check out the photo

Bigg Boss 13: After having a commendable BB journey Rashami Desai is all set to work under different banners, before that she needs a break and currently spotted partying with her close friends, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina. In the photo, the trio is smiling ear to ear and seems like they are enjoying at their best!

Talking about Rashami’s BB journey then, silent player is the right word for her, as from the starting days she didn’t mark her presence in the house, after Arhaan Khan’s entry, the whole scenario changed in the house where she was seen putting out her opinions and sometimes she was involved into a verbal and physical spat with Sidharth Shukla.

However, she didn’t win the show and topped in the top 6 lists, as her massive fan base supported her through the show. On the professional front, as we all know she needs no introduction in the TV industry, so big projects have had to be in her kitty, but this time she is looking for better scripts and recently she appeared on Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar, where was seen helping Gill to find a groom.

