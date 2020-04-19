Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has treated her fans with a dance video on Bungla song. Prior to this, Himanshi Khurana's dance video on Genda Phool went viral.

The time in quarantine has allowed everyone to not just take care of themselves and their families but also explore hidden talents. One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who has been making the most out of her time is none other than Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. During the nationwide lockdown, Himanshi Khurana is honing her dancing skills and treating her fans with new dance videos every now and then. After taking social media by a storm with her dance moves on Genda Phool, which garnered praises from Asim Riaz as well as Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah, she has now shared another dance video on Instagram.

In the video shared by Himanshi Khurana on her Instagram account, she can be seen showcasing her graceful dance moves on the song Bungla, sung by Romey Gill. As she twirls in a stunning black suit, Himanshi looks like a sight to behold. In just a few hours, the video has crossed about 5 lakh likes and is making all the right buzz. Moreover, Asim Riaz has also liked the dance video of his lady love.

Recently, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana took social media by a storm with their latest photoshoot. The photos featured Asim and Himanshi striking stylish poses for the camera. Each photo of the cover shoot has garnered a lot of love and appreciation on social media.

On the professional front, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz featured in a romantic music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai after Bigg Boss 13. The music video is on its way to cross 50 million views on YouTube.

