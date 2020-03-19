Bigg Boss 13: This will not be wrong to say that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most romantic couples. From their romantic PDA to their shoots, both Asim and Himanshi also known as AsiManshi misses no chance of astonishing their fans. Further, the inseparable duo has given another reason to go gaga with their first collaboration in music video Kalla Sohna Nai which has now become the talk of the town.

The song is all set to release today at 5 pm and before its launch itself, fans have already made their hashtag trend on Twitter. Amidst all this, it seems both Asim and Himanshi are currently busy painting the town red with a romantic TikTok video, which also happens to be a teaser of their song. In the video, Asim and Himanshi exchange an intense eye lock after Himanshi passes by with Kalla Sohna Nai playing in the background of the video.

While Asim is dressed in casuals, Himanshi looks flamboyant in a floral dress. To those who don’t Kalla Sohna Nai serves as Asim and Himanshi’s debut music video so the excitement is quite high. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and the song is shot in Chandigarh.

Talking about AsiManshi’s chemistry, ever since Asim confessed his love in the house of Bigg Boss, Himanshi Khurana, who was already in a 10-year-old relationship couldn’t resist giving her hand. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see the response of Asimanshi’s fans on their song which will be releasing this evening.

