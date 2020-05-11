Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the controversies surrounding its popular contestants are certainly not. The latest controversy surrounds none other than former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Amid reports that all is not well between Ajaz and Asim, Ajaz recently taunted the latter on Twitter for being too busy. He tweeted that his mother has released a new song. If Asim finds time from his busy life then he should watch it and make his mother watch it too. Ajaz added that he has heard that Asim doesn’t even have time to breathe amid his busy schedule in lockdown.

Soon after Ajaz shared the tweet, fans came to their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s defence. They said that just because Ajaz supported Asim in his Bigg Boss 13 journey, it doesn’t mean he owns him. He is currently in Jammu spending some time with his family and closed ones, which is more important.

Fans added that Asim did thank Ajaz at the end of his Bigg Boss 13 and also met him. A video of which, surfaced online. He further thanked Ajaz’s son in another video. Therefore, there is no reason to taunt him.  Recently, Asim Riaz unfollowed Ajaz Khan on social media. To which, Ajaz commented on one of Asim’s post that he might have unfollowed him but he won’t because he loves him.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Ajaz Khan’s tweet on Asim Riaz:

On the professional front, Asim Riaz has featured in two music videos after Bigg Boss 13 titled Mere Angne Me and Kalla Sohna Nai. Reports are rife that he has been offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

