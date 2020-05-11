It seems that all is not well between Ajaz Khan and Asim Riaz. In a recent tweet, Ajaz Khan has taunted Asim Riaz for being too busy.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the controversies surrounding its popular contestants are certainly not. The latest controversy surrounds none other than former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Amid reports that all is not well between Ajaz and Asim, Ajaz recently taunted the latter on Twitter for being too busy. He tweeted that his mother has released a new song. If Asim finds time from his busy life then he should watch it and make his mother watch it too. Ajaz added that he has heard that Asim doesn’t even have time to breathe amid his busy schedule in lockdown.

Soon after Ajaz shared the tweet, fans came to their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s defence. They said that just because Ajaz supported Asim in his Bigg Boss 13 journey, it doesn’t mean he owns him. He is currently in Jammu spending some time with his family and closed ones, which is more important.

Fans added that Asim did thank Ajaz at the end of his Bigg Boss 13 and also met him. A video of which, surfaced online. He further thanked Ajaz’s son in another video. Therefore, there is no reason to taunt him. Recently, Asim Riaz unfollowed Ajaz Khan on social media. To which, Ajaz commented on one of Asim’s post that he might have unfollowed him but he won’t because he loves him.

@imrealasim meri maa ka gana aaya hai agar time mile busy life se to dekh lena aur ammi ko dikhana suna hai tere pass sansh lene ki bhi fursat nahi hai lock down mai bhi tu itna busy hai — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) May 10, 2020

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Ajaz Khan’s tweet on Asim Riaz:

I would like to remind you: Asim tweeted to thank you at the end of BB. You've both met; As we saw in the video. In another video, he thanked your son.

He doesn't spend time on online; but spending time with family & You know, No one likes such stingy (Poke) tweet. Thank you sir. — Najeeb Arshad (@NajeebArshad1) May 10, 2020

What wrong wid u In his busy schedule he take his time n met you

Make a video for ur son

Ab kya kare woh tumhaare tumne support kar ke koi eshaan nhi kiya h 🙄😤😤😤 — zahraMansuri (@zahraaMansuri1) May 10, 2020

Asim ko support krke kya khareed liya tha use? Apni galatfaimi se bahar aa jao pls. Usko jo thik lagega waisa karta rahega. Don't be a dictator. — Shri ♡ Asim (@shrinalpatel98) May 10, 2020

This is very personal tweet.. U should not tweet like this… Ghr ke bahr bigg boss mt chalo.. Aap sid ko v support krte ho aur some time asim ko asim aisa banda ni h jo mess me rhr… Leave him.. Adore him whatever he is doing — Sonal Singh (@Sonalsingh2305) May 10, 2020

Please Sanitize your brain 🙏🙏

Have a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 — My Lady Crush Himanshi Khurana (@Yk79519619) May 10, 2020

On the professional front, Asim Riaz has featured in two music videos after Bigg Boss 13 titled Mere Angne Me and Kalla Sohna Nai. Reports are rife that he has been offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

