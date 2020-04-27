Bigg Boss 13: Actor Arhaan Khan has responded to all the allegations posed against him by Rashami Desai. In return, he has now accused her of playing woman card to gain sympathy.

The controversy that started in the Bigg Boss 13 house between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan is not nearing its end anytime soon. After Rashami Desai made some shocking revelations about her relationship with Arhaan Khan in a recent LIVE session, the latter has now said that she is just trying to play the woman card. In an interview with a news portal, Arhaan Khan said that him and Rashami were in a live-in relationship then why didn’t she clarify it on the show when the issue of house keys came up. He was not only accused of taking advantage of her but his family was dragged into all of this.

Arhaan Khan clarified that his family never stayed at Rashami’s house because they never approved of his relationship with her. He had remained quite till now because he did not wanted to talk about it in public. Accusing Rashami of doing all of this for publicity and sympathy, Arhaan said that Rashami announced their break up in the media before even telling him about it. He is now forced to talk about all of this because people have wrongly assumed his silence.

When asked about the accusations of taking Rs 15 lakhs from her account, Arhaan Khan said that Rashami Desai has blown this issue out of proportion. He cannot withdraw any money on her behalf. He has all the proofs to support his claim.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty creates a video with husband Raj and son Viaan in modern Mahabharat style

Also Read: Coronavirus: Hina Khan’s workout video is enough to inspire you amid lockdown

Done and Dusted! I don’t need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more.. pic.twitter.com/K0CN22NT2S — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

#Damn I feel so light!

So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon pic.twitter.com/tQxZ6ZySlN — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together ❤️ #ThankYouNext 🙏🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/A5evtoZjwa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Arhaan Khan says that Rashami Desai had given him cheques to pass it on to people before she left for Bigg Boss, which he did. He has also shared details with her so all of these are baseless allegations that have been levelled against him to malign his image. Morever, Rashami is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. She also did the same thing when they were in the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal was once asked to leave the show

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App