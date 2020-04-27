The controversy that started in the Bigg Boss 13 house between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan is not nearing its end anytime soon. After Rashami Desai made some shocking revelations about her relationship with Arhaan Khan in a recent LIVE session, the latter has now said that she is just trying to play the woman card. In an interview with a news portal, Arhaan Khan said that him and Rashami were in a live-in relationship then why didn’t she clarify it on the show when the issue of house keys came up. He was not only accused of taking advantage of her but his family was dragged into all of this.

Arhaan Khan clarified that his family never stayed at Rashami’s house because they never approved of his relationship with her. He had remained quite till now because he did not wanted to talk about it in public. Accusing Rashami of doing all of this for publicity and sympathy, Arhaan said that Rashami announced their break up in the media before even telling him about it. He is now forced to talk about all of this because people have wrongly assumed his silence.

When asked about the accusations of taking Rs 15 lakhs from her account, Arhaan Khan said that Rashami Desai has blown this issue out of proportion. He cannot withdraw any money on her behalf. He has all the proofs to support his claim.

Arhaan Khan says that Rashami Desai had given him cheques to pass it on to people before she left for Bigg Boss, which he did. He has also shared details with her so all of these are baseless allegations that have been levelled against him to malign his image. Morever, Rashami is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. She also did the same thing when they were in the Bigg Boss house. 

