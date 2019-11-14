Bigg Boss 13: One of the most controversial contestants of BB house, Arhaan Khan is again in the headlines because of another previous relationship with Amrita Dhanoa. Find details here.

Bigg Boss 13 is popular and famous for its controversies. After the entry of Wild card contestant, the BB game has totally turned upside down. Arhaan Khan who was one among the wild card entries is surrounded by controversies and conflicts as he entered the house. His conflicts with Siddharth Shukla always grabs attention and also he was rumored to be the ex-boyfriend of existing and strong contestant Rasahmai Desai.

Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has put some serious allegations on him. Amrita says that Arhaan is a fraud, cheater, and a hypocrite kind of person. The actress turned entrepreneur Amrita Dhanoa also says that Arhaan Khan used her for financial support and she said that they were in a living relationship for five long years. Amrita also questions Arhaan Khan’s real identity in the house.

Here is the post:

It is clear that Amrita Dhanoa is very much angry with Arhaan Kahn as she shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. Not only Instagram but Amrita also expressed her aggression through her twitter handle. She is also demanding to throw Arhaan Khan out of the BB house because he is not showing his true face and also he is using a dubious name.

Well, these allegations are serious and big but it is only Amrita’s part, we have to wait for Arhaan Khan to come out of the BB house to listen to his side of the story. It can be a publicity stunt or a true story, speculations will be clear after Arhaan Khan’s statement.

Talking about his game in the show, Arhaan is playing well and is one of the strongest contestants in the house. His relationship with Rashami is very good in the house and on the other hand he has a lot of conflict with Siddharth Shukla. It will be interesting to see how long Arhaan survives in the house.

