Bigg Boss 13: On the occasion of Holi, Arti Singh has shared her favourite Holi memories and one of them includes the one time she had too much bhaang. The actress recently won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh is on cloud 9 after a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. Post the show’s wrap up, the television actress has been showered with a lot of praise and acclaim for being one of the most dignified contestants in the show. On the occasion of Holi, Arti has revealed her favourite memories related to the festival in an interview with a news portal. She also shared how she almost missed a flight after having too much bhaang one particular afternoon.

Arti Singh said that her favourite Holi memories go back to her time in Lucknow. She used to celebrate the festival with some of her closest and oldest friends. They have absolute blast while playing Holi with colours. Recalling a fun incident from her past, the actress shared that once she drank too much in the afternoon and couldn’t even function properly. Interestingly, she had to catch a flight the same day in the evening.

Looking at her condition, Arti Singh’s mother also got quite angry that day. Now that she looks back at all these memories, she laughs at them. Needless to say, Arti has different facets to her personality and this is one of them.

Although Arti is yet to announce any new project, she recently reunited with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Zariwala and Hindustani Bhau among many others and had a fun time. She also shared photos from their reunion on her Instagram account.

