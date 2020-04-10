Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh in her latest interview has said that her mother was unhappy with her decision to share her assault story on national television. Her mother asked her what was the need to say so much and log kya kahenge.

Bigg Boss 13 was no less than a roller coaster ride for most of its contestants. From fights, romantic angles to some shocking confessions, the show kept its viewers glued to their screens throughout the season and transformed its contestants into household names. One of the contestants who garnered praises for playing the game with utmost dignity was Arti Singh. In the show, Arti Singh also left everyone in shock with her confession about being assaulted at a young age.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Arti Singh shared her mother’s reaction to the confession on national television. The actress revealed that her mother said what was the need for it. She could have just got done with it in a few words. Arti says that she is confident but her mother is not. She looks at things from the perspective of a mother. Arti then confessed telling her mother that it is high time they talk about it.

Arti Singh also said that one of her mother’s concerns was her marriage. Her mother said that she has not even got married yet, what will people say. Arti said that it all happened when Laxmi Aggarwal came in the house. A lot of people including Vishal and Madhurima confessed about having a dark past. There are many girls who find it difficult to talk to anybody about it. The actress then told her mother that she is not ashamed about the incident. She tackled it and is proud of who and how she is now.

On the professional front, Arti Singh is yet to reveal her next project after Bigg Boss 13.

