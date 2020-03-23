Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh postponed her visit to the Maldives amid coronavirus outbreak. She put her pre-birthday holidays on a halt as the administration is strict on traveling. Have a look at the self-quarantine mode of Bigg Boss.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh halt her vacation to the Maldives due to coronavirus outbreak in the world. The Bigg Boss contestant planned the pre-birthday trip to the Maldives, she was all set to fire the Island with the boom. Unfortunately, a massive attack of novel coronavirus forced her to quarantine. The nation is almost locked down and the public transports are not running. The flight is now leaving even now the domestic flights are canceled.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house Arti Singh has again come into the limelight, she was seen partying with the friends and with other Bigg Boss contestants too. She had quarantined herself after getting the news of locked down. The world is facing huge trouble where everyone is supposed to get locked down or keep themselves in self-quarantine. Arti Singh also gave full cooperation to the administration and even motivating the fans to stay at home and stay safe.

In the Bigg Boss season 13 Arti Singh was continuously targetted by the housemates, they called her a week and confused contestants but Arti proved her strength and came as the strongest one. She reached the top 4 contestants and impressed the fans with her comeback in the show and impressed the show host Salman Khan for her patience and her kindness throughout the season. All the contestants have a loose temper and they have crossed their limits a number of times but Arti Singh never failed to halt her temperament.

