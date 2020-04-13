The time in Quarantine has turned out to be quite productive for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh. Unlike other Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Arti Singh has taken some time off before announcing her next project and now we know why. During the lockdown phase, the actor has undergone a weight loss transformation and has now treated everyone with her before and after photos, which are garnering a lot of praises on social media.
Sharing her fitness story with everyone, Arti Singh said hi to her abs and expressed that she can finally them little by little. The actress shared that the first photo was taken on March 15 and the second photo was taken today. In a span of less than a month, she has lost 5 kgs. She said that she knows it is not the best but promises to get there soon.
Answering how she managed to do it, Arti said that all did was 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternative day. Late night cravings was her biggest challenge because she is an emotional eater. She put on 8 kgs during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. This is the reason she does have her cheat days but she does not kill herself by not eating what she wants. The actor further saluted everyone who can stick to their diet and said that she will get there soon.
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little… you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega… maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
On the professional front, Arti Singh had recently expressed in an interview with a news portal that she would love to work in The Kapil Sharma Show or do Naagin 4.
