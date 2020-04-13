Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has undergone a drastic transformation after Bigg Boss 13. Sharing her fitness journey, Arti Singh has revealed that she has lost 5 kgs and can finally see her abs.

The time in Quarantine has turned out to be quite productive for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh. Unlike other Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Arti Singh has taken some time off before announcing her next project and now we know why. During the lockdown phase, the actor has undergone a weight loss transformation and has now treated everyone with her before and after photos, which are garnering a lot of praises on social media.

Sharing her fitness story with everyone, Arti Singh said hi to her abs and expressed that she can finally them little by little. The actress shared that the first photo was taken on March 15 and the second photo was taken today. In a span of less than a month, she has lost 5 kgs. She said that she knows it is not the best but promises to get there soon.

Answering how she managed to do it, Arti said that all did was 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternative day. Late night cravings was her biggest challenge because she is an emotional eater. She put on 8 kgs during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. This is the reason she does have her cheat days but she does not kill herself by not eating what she wants. The actor further saluted everyone who can stick to their diet and said that she will get there soon.

On the professional front, Arti Singh had recently expressed in an interview with a news portal that she would love to work in The Kapil Sharma Show or do Naagin 4.

