Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with his impressive stint in Bigg Boss 13, is enjoying massive fame and popularity. He recently found himself in a tricky situation after two youngsters chased his car to get a selfie. Here's what he did next:

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz is on cloud 9 after his blockbuster stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim entered the show as a lesser-known celebrity, he came out as not only the runner up but also as a youth sensation. Be it his fights with friend turned foe Sidharth Shukla, romance with lady love Himanshi Khurana to his rap style, Asim gave his all to the show and it all eventually paid off. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 has wrapped up, Asim has now been flooded with exciting offers and experiencing a new kind of fan frenzy.

This fan frenzy turned quite cinematic after 2 individuals chased Asim Riaz’s car on a highway to get a selfie clicked. Soon after Asim noticed the two fans, he asked his driver to stop the car and interact with them. He rolled his window panes down and treat his fans with adorable selfies. The video of the same is now going viral on social media with social media users applauding Asim’s sweet gesture.

It is not the first time that fans have gone out of the way to get one glimpse of their favourite BB 13 contestant. Previously, Asim Riaz was mobbed in Ahmedabad where he had reached for the inauguration of a store. Several photos and videos of the same incident are surfacing on Asim’s fan pages.

On the work front, Asim Riaz has announced that he will feature in an upcoming album with Bohemia. Reports are rife that Asim will share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in the song.

