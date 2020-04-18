Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has dedicated a rap to his fans. Released just a few hours ago, the rap is now taking social media by a storm while #AsimRapper has hit the top trends.

When it comes to ruling the hearts of fans with his good looks, charm, fighting spirit and talent among Bigg Boss 13 contestants, who can do it better than Asim Riaz? Even though Asim couldn’t lift the winners trophy, he surely won hearts. Time and again, Asim has expressed his gratitude towards fans but this time he has gone ahead by a mile. A few hours ago, Asim Riaz shared his first ever rap after Bigg Boss 13 journey dedicated solely to his supporters and fans. The rap is so good that the video is not only nearing 1 million views on Instagram but is now taking social media by a storm.

Sharing the rap on his Instagram profile, Asim Riaz thanked all his fans for their love and support. In his rap, Asim shared the message of hustling hard. Soon after the video was posted, the comment section got flooded with compliments. Reacting to his rap, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar commented that the rap just shook the sky.

Fans were so touched by Asim Riaz’s gesture that #AsimRapper took the top trends in no time. While one fan called him the best rapper, another said Asim is very humble and down to earth. He respects his fans like his family.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Asim Riaz’s rap:

How much humble and downto earth this man is.Respect his fans like a family.Thank you @imrealasim and the rap is lit#AsimRapper pic.twitter.com/Jh7vdK8Zeq — Akash⭐Asim Squad (@_Random_Spirit) April 17, 2020

Asim Riaz is such a positive role model. He teaches one to strive for their best and never give up. If you fall down, he teaches you to get back up again. He reminds ppl that they are capable of doing anything they want as long as they believe they can! #AsimRapper — KoenaMitraStan (@KoenaMitra_TM) April 17, 2020

Asimmmmmm ❤❤ Loved your rap @imrealasim… Wohooo that young fighter is back with a bang.. This is you, this is what we were missing.. Kamaal kr ditta.. Yo man hustle.. #AsimRapper — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) April 17, 2020

On the work front, Asim Riaz has featured in two music videos titled Mere Angne Mein and Kalla Sohna Nai alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Himanshi Khurana after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Reports are also rife that he has been offered a role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

