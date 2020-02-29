Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz twins with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana by making a collage of their photos. Take a look–

Bigg Boss 13: Though it has been many days since Bigg Boss 13 has concluded, the contestants of the house are still in limelight. In every season many relationships are made and are broken but it seems Asim Riaz is in no plan to leave his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Though Asim Riaz is currently busy with his upcoming projects, he is still leaving no stone unturned to make Himanshi Khurana feel special.

Recently, Asim Riaz shared a picture on his Instagram story where he edited his picture with Himanshi’s photo to twin with her. Talking about the picture, both of them were looking damn adorable dressed in turquoise. While Asim was seen dressed in a powder suit, Himanshi Khurana sizzled the Internet with her hotness bar in a blue pantsuit.

Not just twining, Asim Riaz also used emoticons to make the picture more cute. This will not be wrong to say that both of them look adorable together and miss no chance of supporting each other. Some days back, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana along with Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were also seen celebrating the end of season.

On the work front, there were reports that Asim Riaz will soon be appearing with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes in a music video and also shared a glimpse from the song.

