Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz recently met Himanshi Khurana's mother and they bonded really well. Himanshi Khurana has shared a photo of the happy trio on her Twitter account.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, loving called AsiManshi, by their fans, are on cloud 9 after the wrap of Bigg Boss 13. While the duo is flooded with exciting offers and are doing great professionally, they have also announced that they are officially dating. Be it their late-night drives, social media PDA to mushy photos, Asim and Himanshi are making hundreds and thousands of fans envious with their adorable chemistry.

As the couple gears up for their first-ever music video together, they have been spending a lot of time together in Chandigarh. A few hours ago, Himanshi shared a heartwarming photo on her Twitter account in which she, Asim and her mother can be seen sharing the same frame while having a hearty laugh. The broad smile of their faces shows that Himanshi’s mother approves of their relationship.

While sharing the photo on her Twitter account, Himanshi wrote in the caption that he is not the only sohna (nice) person, her mother is also sohni. The photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans on social media. Speaking about Asim and Himanshi’s bond, Himanshi’s mom had earlier told a news portal that she is glad that her daughter has got a genuine friend in Asim. He is a good person and who knows what the future holds for them because life is very unpredictable.

Tu kalla hi sohna nai ……meri mummy bhi sohni aa🤓🤓 pic.twitter.com/1iFe8sgodq — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 11, 2020

Workwise, Asim Riaz was recently seen in Mere Angne Mein song alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Post which, he will be doing a song with Bohemia. He has also has another music video scheduled for a release in which he will be romancing his lady love Himanshi Khurana. Titled as Kalla Sohna Nai, the song will release on March 18.

