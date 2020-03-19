Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's first ever music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai is finally out. The music video is sure to strike a chord in your heart. Check it out here:-

Bigg Boss 13: The wait for the much-awaited music video Kalla Sohna Nai featuring real-life couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is finally over. A love ballad of sorts, Kalla Sohna Nai is a beautiful track that will strike a chord in your heart and make you want to hear on loop. Sung by Neha Kakkar, music by Rajat Nagpal, lyrics by Babbu and directed by Gurinder Bawa, Kalla Sohna Nai is no less than a visual and audio treat for AsiManshi fans as well as those who enjoy Punjabi music.

Marking their first collaboration ever, Kalla Sohna Nai features an undeniable chemistry between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, which will make you smile ear to ear. Unlike his image in Bigg Boss 13, Asim comes across as a boy next door in the song that makes him even more lovable. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana personifies grace and beauty in Indian ethnic attire.

Considering it is their first project together, it wouldn’t be surprising if the duo decide to feature in more music videos together. The buzz around Kalla Sohna Nai has been at its peak. Ahead of the song launch, hashtags like AsiManshiDebut and SohnaAsim made its way to top trends, reflecting sky-rocketing excitement among the fans.

Take a look at Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s song Kalla Sohna Nai here:

A star contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz could not win the show but he certainly won a lot of hearts. After Bigg Boss 13, the model turned actor has been flooded with exciting offers, including Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

