Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's latest tweet has sent shock waves amongst AsiManshi fans. The Punjabi singer shared that nobody wants to see them together, suggesting that all is not well between her and Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13: After the success of their first music video together Kalla Sohna Nai and coronavirus lockdown, it seems like Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship has hit a rough patch. Although Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana keep expressing their love for each other on social media with mushy photos and comments, the latest tweet of the Punjabi singer has sent shock waves amongst all AsiManshi fans. On the wee hours of April 7, 2020, Himanshi shared a tweet stating that nobody wants to see them together.

Himanshi Khurana did not mention Asim Riaz in the tweet but AsiManshi fans were quick to reach a conclusion that the tweet is directed towards him and their relationship. Soon after Himanshi shared the tweet, fans flooded the comment section with several questions.

Reacting to the tweet, a fan questioned Himanshi if they were in a relationship because of ‘nobodys’. The fan added that people might not like them together but if she loves him then nothing else matters. Another fan shared the latest magazine cover on the couple and stated that they want AsiManshi for life.

Nobody wana see us together…..💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Himanshi Khurana’s tweet:

But the whole world for pagal for you himanshi, what happened?😭 — rhea (@rheaa_23) April 6, 2020

My fav meme https://t.co/l6zGHcktsc — B. // MSD LOVER (@DhoniDevote) April 6, 2020

U r too sweet to put it all here n share with ur people..But, as u said we are ur family..n this family n both real families are with u..So, plz dnt bother abt others who cant see u happy..U can never please Everybody…Be the savage queen u r n when ur Baba is vd u..why care? pic.twitter.com/3X5IqerugA — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) April 6, 2020

Were you together because of ‘nobody(s)’? people not might like asimanshi but if you really love him I don’t know why do you care about that. ❤️ — n (@sanakinanad) April 6, 2020

We all want to see you both live happily together in peace and prosperity all the time. No one can come between you both.

May Allah bless you both together forever.#AsiManshiForever#AsiManshiForLife InsaAllah. pic.twitter.com/s7GcQmkPZZ — Najeeb Arshad (@NajeebArshad1) April 6, 2020

On the work front, reports are rife that Asim Riaz has been offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The model turned actor is slated to play one of Salman Khan’s brothers in the film. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana’s next project is yet to be revealed.

