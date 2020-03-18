Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai song release, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are amping up the temperature with their upcoming photoshoot. Himanshi has shared one of the photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram account.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have had a fairytale romance in Bigg Boss 13. Despite being in a 10-year-long relationship, Himanshi found her true love in Asim and they have been inseparable ever since. Be it taking some time out for each other amid their busy schedule, romantic photos to doing a music video together, their PDA has become the talk of the town. As the couple, loving called AsiManshi by their fans, gear up for their first music video together titled Kalla Sohna Nai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are also all set to feature on the cover of a fitness magazine.

Amid the heightened excitement and expectations around the magazine cover, Asim and Himanshi are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the temperature on social media. A few hours back, Himanshi shared a behind the scenes photo from the photoshoot on her Instagram account and it is too to handle.

In the black and white photo, Asim and Himanshi can be seen looking deep into each other’s eyes. The intensity in their eyes and body language speaks volumes about their sizzling chemistry. Looking at the photo, fans are going gaga over them in the comment section, suggesting that they should tie the knot soon. Along with this photo, there are several other photos and videos that are going viral on the Internet from the same photoshoot.

Take a look:

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s song Kalla Sohna Nai will be released on March 19, 2020.

