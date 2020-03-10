Bigg Boss 13: On the occasion of Holi, Bigg Boss 13's much-loved duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have treated their fans with heartwarming photos. The couple will also be seen in an upcoming romantic song.

Bigg Boss 13: Love is in the air for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. After getting out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, where the duo met and fell in love, Asim and Himanshi have announced that they are officially together and are dating each other. It is their undeniable chemistry and the way they support each other that makes them a fans’ favourite, who lovingly call the duo AsiManshi. As the duo gear up for a music video together, they have have spending a lot of quality together and treating their fans with adorable photos.

On the eve of Holi festival, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana treated their fans with a couple of photos in which the duo can be seen twinning in black and striking some mushy poses. In the photo shared by Himanshi on her Instagram account, they can be seen looking deep into each other’s eyes. While Himanshi is looking stunning in a black and golden suit with dupatta over her head, Asim is looking dapper as always in a black kurta pyjama with his hair styled in a neat manner.

Asim Riaz, on the other hand, has shared a couple of photos in which they can not only be seen posing for the camera but also hugging each other. What is also striking about their photos is the caption. Himanshi wrote in the caption, ‘Tu Kalla Hi Sohna Nahi’. Responding to which, Asim wrote, ‘Tu Kalli Sohni Hai’. Asim and Himanshi’s latest photos are so adorable that they are now taking social media by a storm.

On the work front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to feature in a Punjabi romantic song. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is slated for a release on March 18, 2020.

