Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has extended Ramadan wishes to all her fans with a stunning photo. Along with the fans, the photo has also impressed her beau Asim Riaz, who has left a lovely compliment in the comment section.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one of the cutest love stories between Kashmir-based model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. Despite coming from two different states and completely different background, the couple found love and companionship in each other and declared their love for each other. After the show’s wrap, they made their relationship official and gained a loyal fanbase, who lovingly address them as AsiManshi.

Since quite sometime, reports have been rife that all is not well between Asim and Himanshi. Be it a cryptic tweet by Himanshi on her Twitter handle or Asim’s quote on couple-related fights, the series of events have only been adding up the tension. However, on the occasion of Ramadan, Asim has rubbished all the rumours of a rift between them by leaving an adorable comment on Himanshi’s latest post on Instagram.

In her latest post, Himanshi Khurana can be seen extending Ramadan wishes to all her fans and loved ones. She is dressed in a red traditional outfit styled with ethnic juttis, a golden maang tikka and matching earrings. Needless to say, Himanshi looks absolutely stunning and Asim Riaz agrees. Along with AsiManshi fans, the model turned actor has also praised his lady love’s gorgeous avatar.

On the work front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently seen in the song Kalla Sohna Nai. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song recently crossed 50 million views on YouTube. While Himanshi has announced her next track titled Distance, Asim Riaz has been reportedly offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

