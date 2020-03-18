Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's song Kalla Sohna Nai is slated for a release on March 19, 2020. Just a day ahead of the release, #AsiManshiDebut is trending on No. 1 on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 13: The wait for the much-awaited music video Kalla Sohna Nai featuring Bigg Boss 13’s lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is almost over. The makers of the music video, as well as AsiManshi, have managed to heightened the excitement level around the song release with captivating posters and the undeniable chemistry between the couple. Ahead of the much-anticipated song release tomorrow, i.e March 19, 2020, fans of the duo have started trending #AsiManshiDebut on Twitter.

With sky-rocketing expectations around Kalla Sohna Nai, the hashtag #AsiManshiDebut is trending on No. 1 on Twitter. Fans are determined to make Kalla Sohna Nai is a superhit and create history when it comes to views. The fanfare around the song release suggests that it is already a blockbuster. Sung by Neha Kakkar, music by Babbu and directed by Gurinder Bawa, Kalla Sohna Nai will be out tomorrow.

When speaking about competition, Kalla Sohna Nai will be competed against music videos of other Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Some of these include Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s Baarish and Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga. While Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s song Baarish has garnered 12 million views, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga is slated for a release in a week.

#AsimSquad I really want to see us crossing 3M tweets today !! Would be a great achievement if we will be able to do it even after BiggBoss days, Just need active participants !! Please Don't Stop <3#AsiManshiDebut RT — THE KHABRI (@TheKhbri_) March 18, 2020

Rani & baba- The most lovable

and cutest jodi

#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/zxAs1KcyCi — AsiManshi lover (@AsimanshiLover) March 18, 2020

#AsiManshiDebut GREAT GOING GUYS NO.1 TRENDING IN INDIA MORE TO ACHIEVE pic.twitter.com/gSTcXZ23I6 — Röshie👑 (@Roshie83650716) March 18, 2020

Wish you all the very best @imrealasim for your next song with @realhimanshi. ❤ Personally witnessed your graph Asim and you are a lovely boy. All amazing things your way ✨#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/VfeyLmABkx — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) March 18, 2020

Let's make history tomorrow people..

Let's set a bar on YouTube that no one can touch. *�/* Let's Make #KallaSohnaNai the biggest hit on YouTube *�/* Let's show the world the power of AsimSquad. Remembering the old days.#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/vG8pWXPc8a — Sumit (@Sumit_025) March 18, 2020

On the professional front, Asim Riaz’s Australia Tour with Bohemia has been postponed due to Coronavirus scare. However, reports are rife that the actor has also been approached for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Prior to this, the actor did a Holi special music video titled Mere Angne Mein alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App