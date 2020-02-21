Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has defended his relationship with Himanshi Khurana in a latest tweet. In an open letter, Asim said that people can judge him but not who he is with.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the power couples of Bigg Boss 13, who met and fell in love on the show itself. Loving called AsiManshi by fans, the couple has been subjected to criticism at every stage of their relationship. In his latest post on Twitter, Asim Riaz has issued a statement defending his ladylove and their relationship.

Reflecting on the hardships they faced as a couple, Asim says that his journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was more challenging than what was shown on Television. Himanshi and him connected because they faced the same negativity and decided to go against the popular narrative.

Offering his apologies to anyone who got hurt by their words for some reason or the other, Asim requested everyone that they can judge him but no who he is with. He also stated that he respects everyone so expects that the same respect back. Responding to Asim’s tweet, Himanshi shared a picture of them with the caption that they will face it together. After this, Himanshi also treated their fans with a dance video thanking them for everything.

To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GWAmGGn1fc — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 20, 2020

On the professional front, Asim Riaz is yet to announce his next project. However, reports are rife that he will be doing a music video with Punjabi singer Bohemia. Meanwhile, Himanshi is gearing up for a new music video.

