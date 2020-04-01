Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana has charmed everyone, including beau Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez, with her dance moves on Genda Phool. Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah, Genda Phool is trending on music charts.

If there is one song that has got everyone hooked to its beats then it is Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Genda Phool. With Badshah’s swag intermeshed with Bengali vocals sung by Payal Dev and Jacqueline’s dance moves, the song has become a chartbuster and is currently trending at #9 on YouTube. Amid the craze around Genda Phool song, Himanshi Khurana recently treated everyone with a dance video in she can be seen charming everyone with her dance moves, grace and beauty.

Impressed by his lady love’s dance on Genda Phool, Asim Riaz shared the video on his Instagram story and said that she nailed the dance routine completely. Not just Asim, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared Himanshi’s video on her Instagram account and said that the Punjabi singer is looking super hot during quarantine.

Genda Phool song has landed itself in a controversy after it was alleged that the song is plagiarised and the original writer of the song does not have enough funds to sue the makers and get due credit. Responding to the allegations, Badshah recently penned an open letter in which he stated that the song is a traditional/folk song from the Bauls of Bengal. Such folk songs are open for recreations globally.

Speaking about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, the duo have been going from strength to strength after Bigg Boss 13. They also recently featured in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar. Kalla Sohna Nai has garnered 31 million views on YouTube.

