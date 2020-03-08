Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's song Mere Angne Mein, which was slated to release on March 8, will now release on March 9. However, instead of the date change, fans are disappointed with the makers for this reason.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, who shot to fame with his impressive stint in Bigg Boss 13, is all set to feature in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. As exciting as it sounds, fans are rooting for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant ever since the music video has been announced. Amid heightened expectations and excitement, T-Series announced a few hours back that Mere Angne Mein featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez, which was slated to release on March 8, will now release on March 10.

This means that the fans would have to wait a little longer for the song release. However, this is not the reason they are disappointed. In the comment section of the post as well as on Twitter, fans have expressed that T-Series should give credit to Asim Riaz and mention his name too on the poster alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. They have also demanded a solo poster for Asim as the song is touted as his debut song.

When Asim Riaz shared the song’s poster on his Instagram account, his lady love Himanshi Khurana commented that the face is enough, everyone knows the name, hinting at the credits controversy. Along with Himanshi Khurana, Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim’s brother Umar Riaz also commented on the post wishing him all the best.

Soon after Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein release, the former will be seen in another music video with Himanshi Khurana, which is slated for a release on March 18.

