Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to make the festival of Holi much more exciting with their upcoming song. The shooting of the song has kickstarted and will be released on this date.

Amid high expectations around Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming music video, here is a piece of good news for all Asimians. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has started shooting for the upcoming song with Jacqueline Fernandez and the duo have treated their fans with latest photos from the sets, amping up the excitement level even further.

In the photos surfacing on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz can be seen posing for a perfect selfie. With this, a video is also making rounds in which the duo share that they are super excited for their upcoming collaboration. While they can’t reveal the release day yet, it can be said that the track will be a fun Holi song.

Dressed in an all-white formal attire with a striped blue tie, Asim Riaz looks dapper as he gears to shoot for the video. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is looking no less than an Indian diva in a purple lehenga styled with an embossed belt. She completed her look with a hair accessory and glowing makeup.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, last season’s runner-up Sreesanth bond at gym, photos go viral

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reacts to Akanksha Puri’s tattoo cover-up, says he doesn’t have enough time right now

Reports say that the track featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez will be a traditional folk song re-energised with modern beats and a unique twist. Sung by Neha Kakkar and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song will be out on March 7. Along with the music video, Asim Riaz is also in talks with Salman Khan for an upcoming film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill groove on Neha Kakkar’s song Goa Beach, who did it better?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App