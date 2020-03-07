Bigg Boss 13: The much-awaited song Mere Angne Mein featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to release tomorrow. Before the song releases, the makers of the song have released the first poster of Mere Angne Mein.

Bigg Boss 13: This Holi is going to get even more exciting with the much-awaited release of Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s song Mere Angne Mein. Slated for a release on March 8, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. After raising the excitement metre with some BTS photos and videos, the makers of the song Mere Angne Mein have dropped the first official poster on social media.

In the poster, a woman can be seen facing her back towards the camera and has a gold necklace around her neck. She is seen standing a pool decorated with lotus flowers. The poster shared by the makers is quite sensuous and will make you impatient for what is to come next.

Soon after the poster released, fans flooded the comment section with queriers like where is Asim and why is his name not mentioned on the poster. Meanwhile, others have requested for a single poster of Asim Riaz. Needless to say, there is a lot of excitement and expectations among the fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha have a chill reunion, see photos

Speaking about the music video, Jacqueline Fernandez had shared that she is super excited for Mere Angne Mein. It is going to be a visual treat for everyone and it is like a passion project for her. In the earlier photos and videos shared by Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez, the duo can be seen sharing adorable chemistry. While Jacqueline looks beautiful in ethnic attire, Asim looks dapper in an all-white outfit.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill says her love for Sidharth Shukla is one-sided, plans to get married after 5 years

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz airport face-off; Shukla mobbed by fans while Riaz gets thanda welcome; watch video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App