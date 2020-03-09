Bigg Boss 13: Mere Angne Mein, featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez is finally out on T-Series. The song is a fun Holi number that is sure to keep you hooked.

Bigg Boss 13: The wait for the much-awaited song Mere Angne Mein featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez is finally over. A reboot of 1981 popular Holi chartbuster Mere Angne Mein, the song retains its original charm and yet brings freshness with new faces and a different storyline. Based on the theme of reincarnation, the song narrates the love story of a princess spanning across 1435 A.D and 2020 A.D. With its characters jumping across the two timelines, the music video of Mere Angne Mein holds your attention throughout and keeps you engaged.

While Jacqueline Fernandez is set to marry someone else in 1435 A.D, another girl is frustrated with her boyfriend flirting with other girls in the 2020 A.D. To teach him a lesson, the girl sends her boyfriend to the past, who then lands up in the princess’s palace as Asim Riaz. He is shocked to see his changed avatar and tries to film everything on his smartphone. The princess and Asim Riaz fall into love and run away.

The story again shifts to 2020 AD where her boyfriend comes back to reality and tells her girlfriend that the girls were really hot back then. Interestingly, we then see the princess (Jacqueline Fernandez) time travel to 2020 and enjoy the holi party. Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz makes for a good-onscreen pair. Interestingly, Asim Riaz, who heaped a lot of praises for his well-toned body in Bigg Boss 13, also gives a peek at his six-pack abs.

Needless to say, Mere Angne Mein is a must-watch track this festive season and is sure to find its place in Holi parties. After Mere Angne Mein, Asim Riaz will be seen in a music video with his lady love Himanshi Khurana, which is slated for a release on March 18. The duo shot for the song in Chandigarh yesterday.

