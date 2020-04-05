Bigg Boss 13: During the coronavirus lockdown phase, Asim Riaz has started to miss his lady love Himanshi Khurana. The actor has shared a throwback photo with Himanshi on Instagram along with a romantic poetry.

The 21 day lockdown imposed by Indian government due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country has forced many couples to be in a long distance relationship. Since they cannot see or meet each other on a daily basis, it makes them miss their partner even more. One such celebrity couple is Bigg Boss 13’s love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Neck deep into the lockdown, it seems like Asim has started to miss his lady love Himanshi and his latest post on Instagram is proof.

To express how much Asim is missing Himanshi, the model turned actor shared a throwback photo from Kalla Sohna Nahi promotional days. In the photo, Asim can be lovingly looking at Himanshi as they gear up to pose for the paparazzi. Along with the adorable photo, Asim shared a Punjabi poetry, which is now winning the hearts of his fans.

During their time in quarantine, while Asim Riaz has been busy sharing several throwback photos from Bigg Boss 13 days and a sneak peek into his ripped body, Himanshi Khurana is exploring her various talents such as dancing. She recently shared a dance video on Genda Phool, which not just impressed Asim but also Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah.

On the professional front, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently collaborated for a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song has crossed 36 million views.

