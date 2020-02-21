Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, who is currently riding high on a massive fan following, is reportedly in talks with Salman Khan for an upcoming film. He has also started prepping for the role that might be offered to him.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz might not have won Bigg Boss 13 but he has certainly won hearts. Ever since the Kashmiri model has come out of the BB house, he is flooded with exciting offers. After confirming a music video with Punjabi rapper Bohemia and another one with his lady love Himanshi Khurana, Asim has hinted at the possibility of a film collaboration with none other than Salman Khan. Moreover, he has already started prepping for the role.

In a conversation with DJ Noreen Khan from BBC Asian Network, Asim Riaz revealed that Salman Khan had a chat with his father about a film, which is in the works. He is hopeful that the film will be offered to him. Since it will be a huge investment, Asim feels that he needs preparation. Be it getting physically and mentally ready, working on his diction and more. He should be into the character that he will be playing.

Recently, reports were rife that Asim Riaz’s friend turned foe and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might be doing Radhe with Salman Khan. However, a source close to a news portal slammed the speculations by saying that the shooting of Radhe is on the verge of completion so how can Sidharth Shukla come on board now.

On the personal front, Asim Riaz has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, whom he met and fell in love in Bigg Boss 13. A few hours back, Asim shared a statement on his Twitter handle urging fans to not judge their relationship. He also thanked all those who supported him in his Bigg Boss 13 journey.

