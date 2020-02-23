Bigg Boss 13: Asim has won millions of hearts and now once again he has stormed the internet with his shirtless photo, within no time it goes viral and garnered massive love from his fans.

Bigg Boss 13: After gaining massive popularity in the show, Asim Riaz is no less than a Bollywood celebrity as more than 2 million people follow him on Instagram, his recently shirtless pic went viral as he looks dapper yet hot in the photo. In the photo, the highlight was his 6 pack abs, as he just clicked it after his workout session.

However, something else caught the attention of social media users, that’s no one but Himanshi Khurana, as she again showered love for her boo and called him Pumpkin. No doubt the two look good together ever their massive fan believes the same. talking about Asim’s BB journey than, a true hero is the right word for him. When he entered the house he was bullied by all, but no one knew that he will fight till the end, and soon his presence was noticed by Indian viewers.

People started supporting him, which made him BB 13 runner up leaving behind all the celebrities. It was a neck to neck battle between Sidharth Shukla and him, however, one has to be the winner so Sidharth won the race but looking at social media seems like Asim has won millions of hearts.

Check the post:

