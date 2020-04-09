Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz takes a stand for his ladylove Himanshi Khurana, says he is with her no matter what.

The house of Bigg Boss is known for its interesting contestants with their controversies, fights, arguments, tasks and love stories. Every year, different sets of contestants live in the house and develop bonds. While some also fall in love and decide to continue their bond outside the house. This year, it was Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz who decided to be together forever and were seen giving major couple goals. From taking stands for each other to supporting in every thick and thin, no doubt Asim and Himanshi also known as Asimanshi leave no chance of standing by each other.

Recently, after getting agitated from getting trolled by some people on social media about her bond with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana quoted in her tweet that nobody wants them to be together. Now to support her lady love recently Asim Riaz came in support of Himanshi Khurana and revealed that no matter what they say or do, he is always there.

Apart from being personally connected, both of them also collaborated professionally and did their first music video together in the title Kalla Sohna Nai. The song garnered massive views on YouTube and was no matter been a visual treat for the fans who wait for the duo to be together.

Nobody wana see us together…..💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

On the professional front, Asim Riaz is currently flooded with offers of modelling and commercials and there were also reports that he might also appear in his Bollywood debut. Further, before Kalla Sohna Nai, he also did his first music video with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the song Mere Angne Me which was also a big hit.

@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 7, 2020

