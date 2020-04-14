Bigg Boss 13: Bandgi Kalra, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, has rubbished the reports of supporting Asim Riaz over Sidharth Shukla. She has clarified that she has no interest in any fandom.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one of the nastiest fights between friends turn foes Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Their fight continued till the grand finale of the show, wherein Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner. Even though the duo have maintained that they share a cordial relationship with each other, their fandom cannot see each other eye to eye. Bandgi Kalra, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, has now found herself in middle of a controversy because of no apparent fault of hers.

Recently, reports were rife that Bandgi Kalra expressed that not Sidharth Shukla, but Asim Riaz should have won the show instead. This confession did not go down with Sidharth Shukla fans, who then started trolling her on social media. Bandgi Kalra has now come to her defence and said that statement has been made by an imposter and not her.

Calling out an entertainment portal who covered the report, Bandgi Kalra said that the comment has been made by a fake id. Stating that she has no interest in any fandom, Bandgi requested everyone to report her fake account.

Dear @Spotboye please check your sources 100 times and then make a news out of it !! Don’t drag my name just to make a news for your page. The twitter id you are showing is not mine , it’s a fake id 👎🏻 and lastly I have no interest in any fandom. Fake news🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2F7aDFo7Hh — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) April 14, 2020

Report it guys !! pic.twitter.com/LcdNI4uXgn — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) April 14, 2020

After Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have been doing really well in their respective careers. Asim Riaz has featured in two music videos titled Mere Angne Mein and Kalla Sohna Nai. He has been reportedly offered Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Eid. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. The actor has reportedly received an offer for Naagin 4 and an opportunity to host Dance Deewane alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

