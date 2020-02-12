Bigg Boss wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh managed to win hearts among all the wild card contestants. Now he has shared a thank you note for the audience to shower love on him.

Bigg Boss wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh tried to manage to stay in the house at last but he could not make it in front of part one contestants. But he beat all the wild cards. Vishal Aditya Singh who has always remain into the highlights because of his relationships with girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The couple came to the house and showed their love and fight relationship.

Now the contestant gets evicted from the house. After coming out of the house Vishal Aditya Singh posted on Instagram with beautiful thank you note to the fans. He wrote for the people who have voted him and supported him, he also thanked the people who have supported him in his entire career.

The actor wrote on Instagram, He could not believe the love, support and the kind of immense positivity he had received from the audience. He said that he is highly overwhelmed to see the smiles on the people’s faces because of him, he felt so blessed and happy. He thanked the people who have stood by him and supported him throughout his journey. He said that it is not just about Bigg Boss but all throughout this industry. He said that he is Thankful for immense love he felt honoured with the love. He said that this audience is the trued reward that he had earned. He thanked all and said he loved them too.

Now the BB has come to the finale and only 7 contestants left in the house. The big battle is going in, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma are left in the show. Now it will be interesting to see that who will win the title of the show Bigg Boss 13.

