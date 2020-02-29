Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans are leaving no chance to make their diva mingle, as they are rooting her to pair up with Umar Riaz. Fans run #UmRash on twitter, currently, Desai is enjoying at her best, as time and again she has been spotted partying with friends and family.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s die heart fans are trying hard to mingle her, as once again they linked her name with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz. Recently Desai was spotted partying with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz, since then her fans are rooting them to pair, even #UmRash were made, talking about this, Rashami said, its a part and parcel of her profession.

Rashami further added, she spoke to Umar about it, we couldn’t stop laughing about it, but she knows it’s her fans love, they are collaging our photos together, however, Umar and she are just friends nothing beyond that. Fans even requested Asim’s father to give approval to them, during Bigg Boss 13, Umar and Rashami shared a cute moment together as before giving her a hug he took permission for it.

Talking about Asim, Desai said he is a true friend of her’s and she is really blessed to have a buddy like him, he always guide her in need and he is special to her. After BB 13 Desai seems to have fun with her friends and family as time and again she was clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai photo:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai’s BB journey:

