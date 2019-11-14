Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss season 13 is going to give another twist to the viewers as in today's episode we'll see Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz having a heated argument. Watch the video here.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 is full of controversies and drama. This reality show is totally unpredictable. We are saying this because BFFs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turn enemies. In tonight’s episode, both Sidddhrth and Asim will have a heated argument and they both even push each other during the argument. Other housemates, Shefali Zariwala, Arti Singh, and Shehnaz Gill came in between to stop the argument.

The conflict started when Asim and Shehnaz had some arguments on the allocation of work. Later, Sidharth Shukla cam and asked Shenaz gill that what happened and what did Asim blabbered, annoyed with this statement Asim said he was not blabbering. This argument raised up a lot and Best Freinds of the house Asim and Siddharth had an ugly fight.

Well, after this fight we can wonder if Asim Riaz is changing his strategy of playing the game or it was just a heat of the moment. If Asim Riaz will leave Siddharth Shukla’s side than with who he’ll be teaming up next? Siddharth Shukla is also losing many of his friends sue to his aggressive attitude, which can result in negative for him.

In the show, Siddharth Shukla is one of the strongest players and also the most controversial one. his conflicts with Rashami Desai are hidden from no one. It will be interesting to see that Rashami Desai gets the benefit because of this new enmity in the house or not?

The conflict between both of them starts after the captaincy task, Demon, and Villagers when Asim blames Siddharth Shukla for their defeat in the task. Asim also says that Siddharth did bad planning because of which he could not get out of the house.

