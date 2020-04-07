Bigg Boss 13's on-screen power couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz, will reportedly star in two more music videos after Bhula Dunga. Sung by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga has garnered 46 million views on YouTube.

It is a good news for Sidnaaz fans as their favourite on-screen couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might come together for not one but two music videos after Bhula Dunga. Released on March 24, Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval and featuring the Bigg Boss 13 power couple was such a hit that the song garnered more than 46 million views and 2.3 million likes. Moreover, Bhula Dunga also outscored the other two music videos featuring Bigg Boss 13 couples Pahira (Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s Baarish) and AsiManshi (Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nai).

Latest reports say the success of Bhula Dunga and craze around Sidnaaz is such that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are slated to do two more music videos. It seems like we would have to wait till the lockdown is over to see Sidnaaz reunite once again on-screen.

While Bhula Dunga garnered an overwhelming response from fans, it also stirred up a controversy amid Bigg Boss 13 contestants, especially between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill. It all started after Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed in a LIVE video that she did not see any chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga. In the LIVE chat, Devoleena also expressed that Sidharth looks quite mature in front of her. Moreover, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla much have looked much better together.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Hindustani Bhau conducts sanitation drive in Khar, watch video

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Divyanka Tripathi in Ramayan remake?

The views expressed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not go down well with fans, who then trolled the actress. Some fans also allege that Devoleena has compared her dog Angel with Shehnaaz. Amid the controversy, Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a silence over the entire matter.

Also Read: Ekta Kaul reveals her husband Sumeet Vyas’s first reaction on her pregnancy says he said need time to process the news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App