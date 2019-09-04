Bigg Boss 13 BTS video: The makers of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 have unveiled a new BTS video on the official Twitter account of Colors, have a look!

Bigg Boss 13 BTS video: The upcoming season of popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is about to begin and fans are way too excited to see how this season will bring different surprises for them.

The anticipation around Bigg Boss 13 is increasing with each passing day and after an interesting promo which was released by the Bigg Boss makes the previous month, an all-new BTS video has been shared on Color’s official Twitter handle in which we see the Bigg Boss special express and Salman Khan has revealed that this season will have unexpected twists and surprises like never before!

Bigg Boss 13, unlike the previous 3 seasons, will only have celebrity guests on board and according to media reports, celebrities like Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who is known for working in movies like Housefull, popular Indian singer Aditya Narayan, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse who is known for working in movies like Fashion, popular comedian Rajpal Yadav, television actress Richa Bhadra, television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Balika Vadhu fame Siddharth Shukla are expected to enter the show as participants.

#BB13 celebrity express ki hone wali hai shaandaar entry! In the meantime, here's an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the first #BiggBoss13 promo with @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss Anytime on @Voot pic.twitter.com/iGigD4CnLB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 3, 2019

However, there is no official confirmation about these actors entering the show. Bigg Boss, which has been running successfully for the past 13 years, is one of the most controversial and popular Indian reality television shows which tops the TRP charts every year with every new season.

Last year, the season had half commoners and half celebrity contestants and television actress Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of the 12th season. This year, the makers of the show have decided to take only celebrity contestants on the show and interestingly, this time, the sets of the show will be in Mumbai and not in Lonawala.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most awaited Indian reality TV shows and according to the promo, the finalists will be chosen in 4 weeks but they will have to survive in the house for 100 days.

