Bigg Boss 13 Contestants: One of the most popular television reality show Bigg Boss is expected to premiere on September 13, in this season there will be no commoner angle, makers decided to keep celebs only. There are rumors going on for the enrollment of celebs in the show. Here are following tentative names that might come to BB house this time.

Chunky Pandey: The actor is expected to be seen in the BB house for Bigg Boss season 13. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Saaho, he will be seen in a key role in the film.

Aditya Narayan: Popular singer and host Aditya Narayan is also one of the confirmed contestants of Bigboss season 13. The actor was also the part of the reality show Khaton Ke Khiladi, now he is working in colors comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Mahika Sharma: She is an actress, model who has been in highlights for the last season of Bigg Boss as well. But this time it is almost confirmed that she will enter the BB house with Porn star Danny D.

Siddharth Shukla: Actor Siddharth Shukla is also approached for Bigg Boss season 13, the actor was last seen in a colors tv show, he has also performed in popular show Balika Vadhu as Shivraj Shekhar. The actor has also been roped in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya starring Varun Dhawan and Aliya Bhatt.

Shivin Narang: The popular actor of television Shivin Narang is also one of the confirmed contestants of the show, he has been featured in many hit show that includes Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Surveen Guggal-Topper Of The Year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devoleena roped in many serials of Indian television, she has been seen as Gopi Bahu on star plus in the show Saath Nibhana Sathiya. She is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 13.

Rajpal Yadav: This will be the most entertaining name for the show. Rajpal Yadav can be seen in the BB house for season 13. It will be interesting to see how fun actually this man is in real life.

Richa Bhadra: She has also been approached to get in the show, the actress is popularly known for her role in the show Khichdi. It will be amazing to see this different character in her real-life character.

Deepika Kakar Ibrahim was the winner of Bigg Boss season 12, followed by Sreesanth. Deepika Kakkar is now working in star plus show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum . It will be interesting to see the final contestants of the show, and how will they behave in the BB house.

