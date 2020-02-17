Bigg Boss 13: Colors channel has put out a clarification tweet slamming a Twitter user for alleging that Bigg Boss 13 favoured Sidharth Shukla. Disassociating themselves from a Twitter user claiming to be an ex-Colors employee, the tweet has labelled the claims as unfounded.

The four-month-long journey of India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has come to a conclusion with television actor Sidharth Shukla’s win. Known for being in the spotlight for all the negative reasons, Sidharth’s win has not gone down well with many viewers. On February 17, 2020, Colors Tv has put out a clarification tweet on its official Twitter account slamming accusation of bias towards Sidharth Shukla. The channel has also disassociated itself from a Twitter user claiming to be a former Colors employee.

Colors has clarified that a Twitter user named Feriha is not employed with Colors and the claims made by her are unfounded and not true. The channel has also urged the viewers and Bigg Boss fans to not believe in any such hearsay made by unauthorised sources.

The tweet put out by Colors on Twitter has come after a Twitter user named Fariha, claiming to be from Colors creative team, tweeted that she has decided to quit her job at the channel owing to their bias towards Sidharth Shukla. She revealed that the channel wants to declare Sidharth Shukla as the winner, despite him receiving less votes.

In response, Feriha has now shot back at the Colors team by asking them if the video going viral on social media of the control room is also fake. Accusing the channel of fooling the public, Feriha has also asked Colors to speak out on Colors Programming Head Manisha Sharma’s connection with Sidharth Shukla and whether the show heads manipulated with the votes.

As expected !! The video released from Control Room was also fake? Why not making Sidharth Shuklas contract public? Why not allowing independent audit of Bigg Boss finale voting? Stop fooling the public..you've been exposed. #boycottcolorstv https://t.co/ZXiIafvseA — Feriha (@ferysays) February 17, 2020

Do you deny that the show heads did not manipulate the votes? Do you deny that Siddhart Shukla wasn't given a cellphone when he came out of the house on medical grounds?? Do you deny that your Programming Head Manisha Sharma is not a "good friend" of Sid? #boycottcolorstv https://t.co/ZXiIafvseA — Feriha (@ferysays) February 17, 2020

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

Needless to say, this latest controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 13 is far from over. Latest reports also say that Salman Khan is upset with the makers’ decision to make Sidharth Shukla the winner and has decided to step back from the hosting the upcoming seasons of the show.

