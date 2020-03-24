Siddhartha Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become the most talked couple of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill’s iconic personality and Sidharth Shukla’s toughness is said to perfect Jodi for the audience. People loved them a lot on screen, they have been seen sharing love and care for each other. Also, they fought like couples on screen. However, Sidharth Shukla never says it love but Shehnaaz Gill in her recent show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge confessed that she is in love with Sidharth Shukla.

Well, they still are not clear with the emotions but Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Abu Malik is much sure about their relationship. Yes, you heard it right, in the latest video popular BB influencer Khabri revealed Abu Malik’s words for Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Abu said that they are in love and he knows it well. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are close to him and they also promised to work with him. He said that they are even ready to sing a song in his project. Abu Malik is very funny in nature and he had similarly seen in Bigg Boss season 13.

Well, nobody knew when they will launch a song with Abu Malik and when will we see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill singing a song together. But the fans need not to wait much. As your favorite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in their upcoming first-ever music video Bhula Dena. The song is definitely going to win hearts.

