Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan recently opened up about his favorite Bigg Boss contestant during a question and answer round on Instagram. Read here—

Though, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 13 has ended, the buzz around the show and the contestants are in no mood to end. This won’t be wrong to say that all the contestants are riding high in terms of getting new opportunities and offers but the controversies around some celebrities have still not settled. Recently, Arhaan Khan, who’s journey graph inside Bigg Boss house was not less than a rollercoaster, recently revealed his favorite contestant from the house.

Recently, while answering a question and answer round on Instagram, Arhaan Khan revealed that his favorite contestant was Sidharth Shukla, the winner of BB13. Though, all the Bigg Boss fans know that Arhaan Khan never shared a bond with Sidharth and was always seen opposite to him, the actor still finds Sidharth to be his favorite and admitted this on social media.

Not just this, Arhaan Khan also made headlines as his Bigg Boss stylist accused him of not returning their clothes. To this, Arhaan Khan responded saying that though the show got ended he has still not received his clothes back from the house. He said that he also got in touch with the crew member responsible for all this, but he didn’t got any answer.

Further, Arhaan Khan grabbed eyeballs for proposing his ladylove inside the house and also faced a tough time when Salman Khan exposed him on national television about his first marriage and child. Meanwhile, all the contestants are currently having a fun time as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s first music video Bhula Dena is grabbing limelight on social media.

Further, Rashami Desai has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor for her show Naagin 4 and Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have also done a music video together. Not just this, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also collaborated for Baarish.

