Though Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh couldn’t win the show, she definitely won hearts and became her fans favorite with her genuine personality and style. Arti Singh is a perfect example of playing the game of Bigg Boss with dignity. Today, the actor is celebrating her birthday and while interacting with a media portal, the hottie revealed her birthday plans. She revealed that lockdown is just like an extended Bigg Boss to her but the best part is she is with her close ones this time.

She revealed that in Bigg Boss she had to cook food for 10 to 12 people and had to clean the house which was just like a task but now she doesn’t have to do all this. Revealing about her plans, she said that her close friends will be here but she has no idea about her birthday cake. She added that she also has a replacement in her mind as if her cake doesn’t get delivered due to lockdown, she will cook besan ka halwa as her cake.

She added that though she is a good cook, she doesn’t know how to make coffee and rotis. Not just this, in another interview, Arti Singh revealed that she planned to go the Maldives to celebrate her birthday as she wanted to make it special for her mother who always wanted to go on an island but due to the current situation of the country they had to postpone their trip.

Not just this, she also praised Modi’s initiative to practice social distancing as that is the need of the hour. She added that it is important for the government to practice strict measures as it is the only way to avoid the transmission of the virus.

