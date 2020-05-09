Though Arti Singh was given the title of the most confused contestant inside the house, this would not be wrong to say that she was the only one who played the game in a dignified way without being a part of strategies. Arti Singh was among the most genuine personalities on the show and proved that even genuine people can make it to the show. Though she didn’t win the game, she showcased her real side to her fans which was well appreciated.
Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Arti Singh revealed her wedding plans. The hottie revealed that she is currently looking for a right man and her search is on. She added that she will prefer love marriage but is also open for arrange. Arti added that she wishes to meet her Mr. Right in the lockdown so that both of them have a lot of time to chat with each other and to know each other better.
Arti Singha also revealed that she feels that her Mr. Right is somewhere out and is coming towards her but is very slow. Not just this, even in Bigg Boss, Arti Singh’s wedding topic was the most discussed topic as her brother’s wife Kashmira Shah also went to convince Arti for Sidharth Shukla.
Moreover, some days back, Arti Singh also garnered attention for her amazing transformation. Arti Singh shared before and after picture where she flaunted her baby abs. She also revealed how she is spending her quarantine life and loves to do yoga to keep body and mind at peace. On the work front, Arti Singh has also appeared in shows like Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Udaan, Waaris, Gangaa, and Encounter.
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little… you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega… maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
