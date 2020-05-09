Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recent;y revealed about her wedding plans and said that her search for the right man is on.

Though Arti Singh was given the title of the most confused contestant inside the house, this would not be wrong to say that she was the only one who played the game in a dignified way without being a part of strategies. Arti Singh was among the most genuine personalities on the show and proved that even genuine people can make it to the show. Though she didn’t win the game, she showcased her real side to her fans which was well appreciated.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Arti Singh revealed her wedding plans. The hottie revealed that she is currently looking for a right man and her search is on. She added that she will prefer love marriage but is also open for arrange. Arti added that she wishes to meet her Mr. Right in the lockdown so that both of them have a lot of time to chat with each other and to know each other better.

Arti Singha also revealed that she feels that her Mr. Right is somewhere out and is coming towards her but is very slow. Not just this, even in Bigg Boss, Arti Singh’s wedding topic was the most discussed topic as her brother’s wife Kashmira Shah also went to convince Arti for Sidharth Shukla.

Moreover, some days back, Arti Singh also garnered attention for her amazing transformation. Arti Singh shared before and after picture where she flaunted her baby abs. She also revealed how she is spending her quarantine life and loves to do yoga to keep body and mind at peace. On the work front, Arti Singh has also appeared in shows like Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Udaan, Waaris, Gangaa, and Encounter.

