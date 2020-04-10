Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is among those celebrities who won millions of hearts with his strong persona and genuine personality. Without getting fake and taking forward his friendship bonds, Asim Riaz well proved that Bigg Boss can be played without getting dirtier. The model showcased all his sides without hiding behind the fear of getting judged. From his fights, participating in the tasks with his honesty to his belief of winning the show, Asim Riaz was among the most loved celebrities on the show.

Further, his love connection with Punjabi diva Himanshi Khurana also made him grab various headlines and made him quite popular among his fans. Even after coming out of the show, Asim Riaz continued to maintain the same bond with Himanshi and leaves no chance of taking a stand for her ladylove on social media as well. As per the recent reports, amid this lockdown, Asim Riaz wants to explore a new field.

Asim Riaz recently shared his TikTok handle on his Instagram story hinting that he might make his TikTok debut soon. The news has come as surprise for Asim fans as they can’t wait to see Asim entertaining them with videos. It seems that Himanshi Khurana, who is already on Tiktok has even made Asim Riaz join the application.

On the work front, after returning from Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz appeared in two videos, one with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana titled as Kalla Sohna and the second with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the song Mere Angne Me. Further, there are also reports that Asim Riaz has also signed three more music videos under the guidance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

