Asim Riaz has now become a big name in the industry after becoming a runner up of most controversial show Bigg Boss season 13. Asim Riaz did not lift up the trophy but he lifts the hearts up. He had met many of his fans and made them happy but he also wins the hearts with his recent picture on Instagram. It can be seen that Asim Riaz is working on multiple projects after coming back to the industry. He was there in Bigg Boss house for more than four months and now the Bollywood industry welcomes him with a big heart.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen in a new Avtar as they worked on a project together and titled the song Mere Angana Mein. Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez looked extremely amazing in the poster as well as in the picture shared by Asim Riaz but after that Asim has shared new pictures and one of the pictures was there with her lady luck Himanshi Khurana.

His recent picture in a black high neck is winning the hearts of the audience one should not miss a chance to see 20 fabulous photos of a leading actor. Asim Riaz will also be seen with Himanshi Khurana in their new track. Till then don’t miss his fabulous photos. Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla who were seen in major fights but Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla who were seen in major fights but now both are quiet on each other’s journey they said that day with a lock to each other.

