Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was best known for keeping her opinions inside the house, has recently fallen prey to cyberbullying. It all started when Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed herself on Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s video Bhula Dena and revealed that their chemistry was fake. Since that time, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was trolled by Sidnaaz fans on social media platforms.

Recently, Devoleena has filed a case against a person at the Cyber Crime Cell, who happens to be Shehnaaz Gill’s fan and has targetted the actress and her mother by sending them an obscene audio clip. While interacting with a media portal, Devoleena revealed that generally, she ignores all these trolls as there is no logic behind it but the person, who has sent her the audio, has crossed all his limits. She expressed that cyberbullies are taking the wrong advantage of the freedom of speech as you can’t just say anything.

The actress has filed the complaint on Tuesday and has also revealed all the details she knew about the person to the authorities and hopes that soon action will be taken. She also added that this action will be a lesson to all those cyber bullies who have no work rather than trolling celebrities on social media. She said that she has also sent the audio clip to Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehnaz, who has not responded to it till now.

Further, when asked about whether she is interested in doing a music video with Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena replied that she will discuss this with Sidharth over a live chat but she doesn’t mind pairing with him. On the work front, Devoleena is known for her strong opinions and never leaves a chance in making things clear from her end.

