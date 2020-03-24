Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are currently enjoying social distancing by getting in touch by video calls. Take a look at the picture—

This will not be wrong to say that apart from grabbing eyeballs for his arguments in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz also showcased his love side by getting attached to Punjabi diva Himanshi Khurana. From taking entry as a wild card to fighting together all the battles, both of them performed quite well in the game and also came together even after the show got ended. Later, Asim was also seen visiting Chandigarh for Himanshi Khurana and both of them also collaborated for the first time for a music video.

But it seems amongst the social distancing era with the outbreak of coronavirus not just the public, the celebrities are also following the same set of rules. Recently, Himanshi Khurana shared a video calling picture with Asim Riaz on twitter. While, Himanshi Khurana is in her full makeup, Asim Riaz is seen in casuals with a red cap.

Further, with the post, Himanshi Khurana added several hearts which is exactly what AsiManshi fans also must have felt after seeing the adorable post. Not just this, Himanshi Khurana also took part in clap initiative on the day on Janata Curfew and shared a video from her balcony clapping and showing gratitude to the unsung heroes of the nation.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24 March 2020 preview: Kartik gears up to meet his daughter Kaira

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana post here—

Not just this, sometime back, both of them also came together for Kalla Sohna Nai, which released a week back and has garnered 19 million views on YouTube. Further, Asim Riaz also shared the screens with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the song Mere Angne Mein which released two weeks back and has about 37 million views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App