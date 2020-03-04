Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is again in the headlines for deleting her apology letter on Dadasaheb Phalke Award from her Instagram handle, in her post she claimed to return the forged certificate.

It seems that Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Mahira Sharma loves to remain in the news headlines. Mahira Sharma who got fame from starring in various soap operas came into the limelight after appearing as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. The diva has done a lot of music videos in her career and garnered a huge fan base from it.

Recently, Mahira Sharma was surrounded by controversies for the accusation of having a forged certificate of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She said that she got the certificate for being the Most Fashionable Bigg Boss, 13 contestant, by a third person, Mr. Premlal Mehta. The diva posted a picture of herself carrying Dadasaheb Phalke Award and thanking the officials for the award.

The DPIFF team shared a post on there Instagram handle addressing Mahira Sharma to take down her post within 48 hours and apologize to the DPIFF brand for carrying a forged certificate which leads to the negative PR of the team. The diva didn’t stay quiet on this matter and to prove herself right, she in another post wrote that she won’t apologize for a mistake she hasn’t done as it was not her mistake that she was offered a forged certificate.

Taking the matter further, Mahira Sharma again put down a note on her Instagram handle in which she inscribed the honorable members of DIPFF and wrote that she accepts the fact that she was proposed a forged certificate of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She also did not put the whole blame on the third party, Purplefox Media as they themselves were not aware of the certificate.

The diva moreover wrote that if she knew that it was a fraud then she would not have accepted it at the first place, now as she is aware of the case. She is ready to close the matter on a peaceful note by returning the forged certificate to the authorities. Mahira Sharma also added that she would be delighted to achieve the award in the future by the officials of DIPFF. Later it was found that the diva has deleted her post claiming to return the award, nobody knows what is going on her mind and will she return the certificate or not.

