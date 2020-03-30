Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently opened up about his last relationship and said that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has no identity of her own.

Though Paras Chhabra didn’t win Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13, he came out of the house taking the money bag on his own terms and conditions. Just after two days of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra started with his next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill where he ended choosing Aanchal Khurana as his partner. Though Paras Chhabra was locked inside Bigg Boss house for four months and then he also appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but still it seems that he is not over his last relationship with Akanksha Puri.

Recently, while giving an interview, he opened up about his last relationship and said that he somehow feels that his name was unnecessarily dragged for four months while he was locked inside the house. He added that if she is still using his name then it shows her personality as people just call her his ex. Not just this, Paras Chhabra also said that she has no identity of her own.

Paras added that while his mother entered the house, she supported her because Akanksha used to live with her. Covering all his statements, Paras said that Akanksha is a good person but their ideologies fail to match. Further, her manipulative and possessive attitude makes her tougher.

Paras Chhabra also revealed that their age difference could be a reason behind their differences. Further, there are speculations that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will soon be collaborating for a Punjabi film. Though there is no official report, if the reports turn out to be true, then the fans of Pahira will be really excited.

