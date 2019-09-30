Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Wiki, Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Affair, Latest Photos & More: Television actor Rashami Desai is one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Reports are rife that Rashami will tie the knot with her Arhaan Khan inside the house. Rashami Desai rose to fame with her stint in Colors show Uttaran.

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Wiki, Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Affair, Latest Photos & More: A brand new season of Bigg Boss is back with new twists and turns. Marking the 13th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss brings on-board new theme, new contestants and new controversies and a race towards the finale. One of the most popular contestants this season is Uttaran fame Rashami Desai, who has been in the limelight for professional and personal reasons. Touted as the contestant with maximum remuneration in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai rose to fame with her portrayal of Tapasya in Colour’s show Uttaran.

Post the overwhelming response to the show, there was no looking back for the stunning actor and she went on to feature in shows like Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Dil Se Dil Tak along with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. Interestingly, Rashami participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with her partner Nandish Sandhu. After sharing the screen space in Uttaran, the duo tied the knot on February 2012. However, their relationship couldn’t last for long and separated in 2015.

Speaking about their divorce, Rashami had earlier told a news portal that she had an abusive relationship with Nandish. She could have revealed a lot about him if she wanted to but she chooses not to. Post an ugly breakup with Nandish, Rashmi was also linked to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla, who will be with her in the Bigg Boss house, and Dostana 2 newcomer Laksh Lalwani.

Real Name Divya Desai Profession Actress, Model, Dancer Height 5’3″ Weight 58 Kg Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Black Date of Birth 13-Feb-90 Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Zodiac sign/Sun sign Aquarius Hometown Gujarat, India School Not Known College Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Maharashtra Educational Qualification Diploma Father Late Ajay Desai Mother Rasila Desai Sister N/A Brother 1 Brother Marital Status Divorced Spouse/Partner Nandish Sandhu (Actor) Children Daughter – Manya Net Worth Not Known Salary 55,000 INR / Episode Debut TV – Raavan (2006) Religion Hindu

Going by the latest reports, Rashami is expected to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend Arhaan in the house. For the ceremony, one of her cousins and a friend will also enter the house. If the speculations are true or not, will only be confirmed as the days go by. It will also be interesting to see if Rashami will open up about her past during the duration of the show.

