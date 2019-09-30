Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Wiki, Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Affair, Latest Photos & More: A brand new season of Bigg Boss is back with new twists and turns. Marking the 13th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss brings on-board new theme, new contestants and new controversies and a race towards the finale. One of the most popular contestants this season is Uttaran fame Rashami Desai, who has been in the limelight for professional and personal reasons. Touted as the contestant with maximum remuneration in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai rose to fame with her portrayal of Tapasya in Colour’s show Uttaran.
Post the overwhelming response to the show, there was no looking back for the stunning actor and she went on to feature in shows like Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Dil Se Dil Tak along with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. Interestingly, Rashami participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with her partner Nandish Sandhu. After sharing the screen space in Uttaran, the duo tied the knot on February 2012. However, their relationship couldn’t last for long and separated in 2015.
Speaking about their divorce, Rashami had earlier told a news portal that she had an abusive relationship with Nandish. She could have revealed a lot about him if she wanted to but she chooses not to. Post an ugly breakup with Nandish, Rashmi was also linked to her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla, who will be with her in the Bigg Boss house, and Dostana 2 newcomer Laksh Lalwani.
|Real Name
|Divya Desai
|Profession
|Actress, Model, Dancer
|Height
|5’3″
|Weight
|58 Kg
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Date of Birth
|13-Feb-90
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Zodiac sign/Sun sign
|Aquarius
|Hometown
|Gujarat, India
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Educational Qualification
|Diploma
|Father
|Late Ajay Desai
|Mother
|Rasila Desai
|Sister
|N/A
|Brother
|1 Brother
|Marital Status
|Divorced
|Spouse/Partner
|Nandish Sandhu (Actor)
|Children
|Daughter – Manya
|Net Worth
|Not Known
|Salary
|55,000 INR / Episode
|Debut
|TV – Raavan (2006)
|Religion
|Hindu
#happy to be nagin 🐍 for colors new year show and my last shoot day of 2018. Don’t forget to watch me dancing on 31st night 9pm on @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited & thank you so much my favourite @anusoru for making me look gorgeous like always 😘😘😘😘. #nagin3#newyearshow#colors#welcome2019#newyear#newbiggning#happy#possiblty#possitive#love#live#enjoy#me
Going by the latest reports, Rashami is expected to tie the knot with her rumored boyfriend Arhaan in the house. For the ceremony, one of her cousins and a friend will also enter the house. If the speculations are true or not, will only be confirmed as the days go by. It will also be interesting to see if Rashami will open up about her past during the duration of the show.
To all the beauties, Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart and strong enough to live the life you've always imagined.. And remember age, weight, height and all these things are just numbers, you are beautiful inside-out and that's your #POWER.. #happyinternationalwomensday 😘🤗❤